MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Excessive Heat Warning in the Valley Labor Day weekend

PHOENIX — The heat is on Labor Day weekend!

Valley highs will top out near 109 degrees on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect for the Phoenix Metro Area from Saturday morning to Monday evening, so we'll be in ABC15 Weather Action mode those days.

Take action to stay safe by limiting your time outside and staying hydrated when the heat builds in.

Cars heat up fast, too! So, don't leave your kids or pets unattended in your vehicle.

Monsoon storms will mainly be confined to the higher terrain over the next few days.

There is also a chance for more strong to severe storms across western Arizona on Saturday.

Things should stay fairly quiet in the Valley over the weekend, but storm chances will ramp up again late next week. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.99" (-2.84" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.60"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

