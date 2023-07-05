MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Excessive Heat Warnings continue as temperatures sizzle!

PHOENIX — We're in the midst of an unrelenting heat wave with no end in sight.

High pressure overhead is bringing dangerously hot and dry conditions our way through at least the end of the week.

The heat won't let up this weekend either, and we could see even hotter conditions by the start of next week.

Daily highs in Phoenix will reach 111 to 117 degrees each afternoon through early next week.

Daily highs will end up within a couple degrees of the record each day through the weekend, but we could set a new record by Monday. The forecast currently calls for a high of 117 degrees on Monday. Monday's record sits at 115 degrees set back in 1958.

Overnight lows will only cool into the 80s each morning through the weekend, and they could be even warmer early next week.

Excessive Heat Warnings for the entire Phoenix Metro Area and for areas in south-central Arizona remain in effect through Friday night, but they could be extended further.

An Excessive Heat Warning is also in effect for the lower elevations of the Grand Canyon through the weekend.

We remain in ABC15 Weather Action Mode while these heat alerts remain in effect as an extra reminder that you need to take action to keep yourself and your family safe.

Heat is the number one weather-related killer. So, limit your time outside during the hottest part of the day and stay hydrated. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly as they can be the most affected by this heat. Bring your pets indoors, too.

The risk of wildfires is also going up as conditions stay very dry and winds increase this week. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for most of northern Arizona on Thursday. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged as fires can start and spread out of control very easily in these conditions.

Air quality continues to cause issues for people with respiratory conditions, too. An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect for the Phoenix area today, with Ozone High Pollution Watches in effect on Thursday and Friday. Ozone pollution could make breathing difficult for kids, older adults, and anybody with respiratory conditions the next few days so you may want to limit your time outdoors.

While we're nearly a month into the monsoon, there are still no signs of rain for the Valley. However, we could start to see storm chances go up in southeast Arizona and the high country early next week. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.09" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

