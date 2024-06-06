MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Excessive Heat Warnings as dangerous, record-setting heat continues

PHOENIX — The heat is on!

With high pressure building in, Phoenix is facing its first 110-degree days of the year this week.

On average, our first 110-degree day happens around June 11th. The earliest on record was May 8, 1989.

Today, June 6th is likely the day we hit 110+ for the first time this year with a forecast high in Phoenix of 114 degrees.

We could also set a new record high today. The current record is 111 degrees set in 2016.

Excessive Heat Warnings are now in effect for the Valley and much of Arizona's lower elevations through Friday. So, we are in ABC15 Weather Action Mode through the end of the week as a reminder to take action to keep yourself and others safe in this dangerous heat.

The dangerous combination of warm mornings and sizzling hot afternoons will heighten the risk for heat-related illnesses. Stay hydrated, limit your time outside in the heat of the day, take breaks in the air conditioning or shade, and never leave kids or pets in your vehicle.

Overnight low temperatures are only going to drop to the 80s in Phoenix for the next few nights, and those warm lows could set records too.

As high pressure centers up to our east, we are also tracking some moisture moving into Arizona. That will lead to a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the high country starting this afternoon and continuing through the weekend.

Not much rain is expected with any storms that develop, so we will really have to watch out for lightning sparked wildfires.

This will be a bit of a monsoon season preview for parts of our state. The monsoon officially begins on June 15th.

The outlook this year has odds favoring another drier and hotter than normal season.

_________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.80" (+0.88" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.81"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

