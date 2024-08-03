MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Excessive Heat Warnings and High Pollution Advisories this weekend in the Valley

PHOENIX — It's going to be an incredibly hot weekend in the Valley!

Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect from Saturday morning to Monday night.

So, Saturday, Sunday and Monday are ABC15 Weather Action Days as a reminder to take action to stay safe in these dangerously hot temperatures.

Phoenix will approach 115 degrees each day, putting us in record territory.

The current record for Saturday is 114 degrees set in 2020. The record for Sunday is 116 degrees set in 1975 and Monday's record is 116 degrees set in 2023.

We won't get much relief overnight either. Early morning lows could set records too, only dropping into the low 90s in Phoenix over the weekend.

With this hotter forecast, the risk for heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke will increase.

So, plan on limiting your time outside, especially in the afternoon when temperatures are hottest. Stay hydrated with water and electrolyte drinks, and never leave kids or pets alone in your vehicle no matter how quick the errand.

There is a slight chance of monsoon storms in the forecast each day, but most of the action will stay in the higher terrain of northern, eastern and southeastern Arizona.

Here in the Valley, air quality is a concern for us too.

Ozone High Pollution Advisories are in effect through Sunday and Ozone High Pollution Watches have been issued for Monday and Tuesday.

The pollution watches could be upgraded to advisories as we get closer, so we'll keep you updated.

Ozone pollution will reach unhealthy levels for kids, older adults and anyone with any respiratory issues like asthma or COPD.

Breathing in ozone pollution can lead to health impacts like chest pain, coughing, throat irritation, congestion and difficulty breathing. So, limit your time outside in the afternoon when ozone pollution is peaking. Even healthy adults trying to exercise outside may experience health impacts.

Everyone can help prevent the pollution problem from getting worse by carpooling, taking public transportation or working from home. Also, wait until after dark to fill up your gas-powered vehicles and avoid idling in long drive-thru lines.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.19" (+0.28" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.90"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

