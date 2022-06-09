MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Excessive Heat Warnings and Air Quality Alerts

PHOENIX — Our first big heat wave of the year is now underway!

Phoenix hit 110 degrees for the first time this year Wednesday afternoon. (On average, we tend to see our first day at 110 degrees or higher on June 11th.)

Now, we're headed into record territory in the days ahead.

Phoenix looks to top out at 113 degrees on Friday, 114 degrees on Saturday and 113 degrees on Sunday, which could all set new heat records in Phoenix.

Here's where the records stand currently:

Friday: 111 (set in 1978)

Saturday: 114 (set in 1918)

Sunday: 112 (set in 2019)

We could also set new records for overnight warmth as lows only drop into the mid to upper 80s in Phoenix over the next few days.

With heat this intense, Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for the Phoenix metro area through Sunday.

These heat alerts also extend across southern and western Arizona, and across the lower elevations of Yavapai and Gila counties.

With these warnings in effect, ABC15 Weather Action Days are in place through Sunday. Take action to stay safe in this dangerous heat.

Remember that heat is the number one weather related killer, so stay hydrated and limit your time outside when temperatures get this hot. Make sure to keep your pets inside, too.

We are also tracking pollution problems in the Valley this week.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect through today and an Ozone High Pollution Watch is in effect Friday.

If you have asthma or COPD, limit your time outside or you could have difficulty breathing.

Winds will pick up this weekend, which looks to help improve air quality by the weekend.

While our Valley forecast will stay dry, we'll see a few thunderstorms in southeastern Arizona, along the Mogollon Rim or in the White Mountains this week.

These will mainly be dry based thunderstorms with little to no rainfall, but lightning from them may spark new wildfires across our state. Gusty winds will be possible with these storms, too.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.37" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

