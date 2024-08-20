MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Excessive Heat Warning in the Valley today, ahead of increasing storm chances

PHOENIX — Dangerously hot conditions continue and more records could be set today!

The Valley is under an Excessive Heat Warning until 8 p.m. today, so we are in ABC15 Weather Action mode as a reminder to take action to stay safe in this dangerous heat.

The combination of sizzling hot days and warm overnight lows will provide little relief from the heat and increase the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Limit your time outside during the heat of the day, stay hydrated with plenty of water and electrolyte drinks and never leave pets or kids inside your vehicle no matter how quick the errand.

Areas along the lower Colorado River Valley are also under an Excessive Heat Warning from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.

As of Monday, Phoenix has had 85 triple-digit days in a row. This is the longest stretch of 100-degree days ever recorded and this record will keep growing throughout the week. (The previous record was 76 consecutive triple-digit days set in August of 1993.)

2024 has also tied the record for the most days with lows in the 90s in Phoenix. That record is 35 days, originally set in 2023. We could surpass that record today as lows have only dropped into the low 90s this morning.

We could also set a new record warm low for today's date and then tie the record high this afternoon.

The current record warm low is 90 degrees set in 2018 and the record high is 113 degrees set in 2019.

Monsoon storms will fire up across the higher terrain and in southern Arizona this afternoon and evening.

While the Valley looks rain-free through the day, we could see gusty winds and blowing dust in central Arizona late this evening as storms fire up to our south.

Then late tonight, those rain those rain chances start going up in the Valley and a few showers or storms are possible through early Wednesday morning.

Storm chances will increase even further on Wednesday and Thursday as a disturbance passes to our south and more monsoon moisture flows in.

As storm chances go up, temperatures will drop closer to normal for this time of year. Phoenix will top out between 105 and 107 degrees on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with overnight lows in the mid 80s.

Heading into the weekend, a storm system moving through the Pacific Northwest will pull drier air into Arizona. That will clear out monsoon storm chances across our state and drive up temperatures.

Phoenix will likely be back up near 110 degrees by the start of next week.

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.30" (-0.13" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

