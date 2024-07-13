MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Excessive Heat Warning extended into the weekend, chance of monsoon storms too

PHOENIX — Our Excessive Heat Warning in the Valley has been extended into the weekend! It is now in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday night.

So, Saturday will be another ABC15 Weather Action Day as a reminder to take action to keep you and your family safe during this dangerous heat wave.

Limit your time outside, stay hydrated with water and electrolyte drinks, and never leave kids or pets alone in your vehicle.

Phoenix tied the record of 116 degrees Friday and will be within a degree of the early morning low and afternoon high records on Saturday.

The morning low record is 95 degrees set in 2023 and the afternoon high record is 114 degrees set in 2023.

Phoenix is currently in the midst of its second-longest stretch of overnight lows in the 90s ever. As of Friday morning, we've had 11 days in a row with lows in the 90s. The record is 16 days in a row in the 90s, ending on July 25th, 2023.

The warm mornings combined with the sizzling hot afternoons will increase the risk for heat illnesses, so make sure that you're staying hydrated and limiting your time outdoors during the hottest hours of the day. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly as they are more susceptible to heat-related impacts.

Monsoon moisture will increase across our state in the coming days, increasing our chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Storms will mainly impact the higher terrain and parts of southeastern and south-central Arizona, but there is a slight chance that storms could make it down into the Valley.

Any storms that develop could bring gusty winds, blowing dust, dangerous lightning, small hail, downpours and flooding, especially along burn scars. So, stay weather-aware and remember to never attempt to drive through flooded washes or roadways.

Storm chances will increase over the weekend. Our best bets for rain in the Valley will be Sunday and Monday.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.84" (+0.66" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.90"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

