MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Excessive heat sticking around in the Valley

PHOENIX — The heat is on this Labor Day weekend!

Valley highs will top out near 108 degrees on today, Sunday and Monday.

An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect for the Phoenix Metro Area through Tuesday, so we'll be in ABC15 Weather Action Mode those days.

Take action to stay safe by limiting your time outside and staying hydrated when the heat builds in.

Cars heat up fast, too! So, don't leave your kids or pets unattended in your vehicle.

Air quality will also be a concern through Labor Day. An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect for Sunday, while an Ozone High Pollution Watch takes effect on Monday.

If you suffer from any respiratory illnesses, such as asthma or COPD, you may want to limit your time outside.

Monsoon storms will mainly be confined to the higher terrain over the next few days.

Things should stay fairly quiet in the Valley over the weekend, but storm chances will ramp up again late next week, which will help drop our temperatures back into the low 100s. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.99" (-2.87" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.60"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

