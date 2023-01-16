MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Even more wind, rain and snow across Arizona

PHOENIX — We remain in ABC15 Weather Action Mode as we continue to track significant impacts on outdoor events and road travel across Arizona today and Tuesday.

The second of two storms set to move through Arizona is on the way, bringing more rain and snow today through Tuesday.

For the Valley, the rain will continue through much of the day today with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible this evening and tonight.

Valley rain showers could continue through the early morning commute on Tuesday, then there's just a slight chance of spotty showers and storms Tuesday afternoon and evening before we dry out.

The Valley could pick up an additional quarter to three quarters of an inch of rain through Tuesday.

It'll be a much cooler week in Phoenix too, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s each day.

Up north, hazardous travel conditions continue with heavy snow and areas of blowing snow possible today, tonight and on Tuesday.

Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect through Tuesday night for areas above 5,500 feet. We could see an additional foot of snow in spots, including the Flagstaff area, with nearly two feet still possible over some of the highest peaks.

Winds will continue to be a factor today, too. Gusts in the Valley will top out near 25 mph, with gusts closer to 45 mph possible in northern Arizona.

The rain and the snow will clear out by Wednesday, but we're watching another storm that could bring additional rain and snow our way by the end of the week.

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.65" (+0.20" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.90"

________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

