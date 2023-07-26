MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Even more records in jeopardy as historic heat wave continues!

PHOENIX — Phoenix has now reached 110 degrees or higher for 26 days in a row!

(That's an all-time record. Previously, the record was 18 days in a row set in 1974.)

Phoenix officially hit 119º on Tuesday, breaking the previous daily record of 116 set in 2018. It also marked the 3rd time this year at 119 degrees. That's the greatest number of days at 119 or hotter ever recorded in Phoenix!

We have also had 16 days in a row with lows in the 90s, another new all-time record. The previous record was 7 consecutive days with lows in the 90s.

This unrelenting heat could break even more records in the days ahead as highs stay above 115 degrees through the end of the week and lows only drop into the 90s overnight.

We remain in ABC15 Weather Action Mode as a reminder to take action to keep yourself and your family safe in this extreme heat.

Heat is the number one weather-related killer. So, limit your time outside during the hottest part of the day and stay hydrated. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly as they can be the most affected by this heat. Bring your pets indoors, too.

Excessive Heat Warnings for the Phoenix metro area and lower elevations all across Arizona have now been extended through at least Friday night.

In addition to the dangerous heat, air quality is getting worse this week too. The Phoenix area is under an Ozone High Pollution Advisory through Wednesday and under Ozone High Pollution Watches Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Ozone pollution could reach unhealthy levels this week for people in sensitive groups, including kids, older adults and anyone with a respiratory condition like asthma or COPD.

So along with limiting your time outdoors because of the heat, you may want to limit your time outside in the afternoon hours due to the worsening air quality.

Monsoon moisture is slowly increasing as well, bringing storm chances back to much of the state.

While isolated storms are possible in the Valley each day this week, we'll likely see more gusty winds and blowing dust than measurable rain.

Our last measurable rainfall occurred on March 15th, putting our dry streak at 125 days now. That's tied with 1973 for the fourth-longest dry streak in Phoenix history. The longest is 160 days in a row without measurable rain which happened in 1972.

While the Valley could see a few storms Wednesday night, storm chances will ramp up over the weekend which could help temperatures drop closer to or even below the 110-degree mark by Monday or Tuesday.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.75" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"

_____________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

