MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Even more record-setting heat today, but relief is in sight

PHOENIX — This October heat wave is sending temperatures soaring to nearly 15 degrees above normal across Arizona!

We kicked off the week with a record-setting high of 105 degrees on Monday, marking the latest Phoenix has ever seen temperatures that hot.

And now, we're wrapping up the week with even more record-breaking heat.

Phoenix will reach 104 degrees again today, which like Thursday will also set a new record high for the date. The current record stands at 103 degrees set in 2003.

Remember to watch for signs of heat-related illness as temperatures creep back up. Drink plenty of water, take breaks from the heat and limit outdoor activities between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

On average, our last triple-digit day is around October 5th but we have seen triple digits all the way into late October before. The latest ever recorded was October 27, 2016.

Phoenix has now had 131 days this year at 100 degrees or more. That's the third most on record. The average number is 111 days and the all-time record is 145 days, set back in 2020.

High pressure will break down over the weekend and temperatures will finally drop. Valley highs will fall into the upper 90s on Sunday, giving us a much-needed break from the triple-digit heat.

Then, our next storm system will approach from the Pacific Northwest on Monday, kicking up our winds and bringing a big dose of cooler air.

Valley highs will drop into the low 90s on Monday before falling into the mid 80s on Tuesday.

We may even see a few rain showers and thunderstorms across Arizona. Right now, the best chances in the Valley appear to be Tuesday through Thursday. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

MONSOON 2023 WRAP-UP:

Monsoon 2023 officially ended on September 30th and it's going down as the driest on record with only 0.15 inches of rain at Phoenix Sky Harbor.

The previous record was set back in 1924 when we measured 0.35 inches of rain.

Monsoon 2023 was also the second driest monsoon on record for all of Maricopa County.

It was an incredibly hot monsoon, too.

Phoenix hit 110 degrees or hotter 55 days this year, breaking the old record of 53 days set in 2020.

Phoenix hit 115 degrees or hotter 22 days this year. That too is a new all-time record, topping the previous one of 14 days set in 2020.

When it comes to overnight temperatures, Phoenix had 35 days this year with lows in the 90s. The previous record was 28 days set in 2020.

September 10th this year also marked the latest day in any year with a low in the 90s. Previously the record was September 7, 2019.

____________________________________________________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.03" (-2.67" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.17"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

_________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

