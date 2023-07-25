MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Even more record setting heat ahead, but there's finally some relief in sight!

PHOENIX — Phoenix has reached 110 degrees or higher for 25 straight days, and that count isn't stopping anytime soon.

Previously the record was 18 straight days at 110 or higher, set back in June of 1974.

We have also had 15 days in a row with lows in the 90, a new all-time record. The previous record was 7 consecutive days with lows in the 90s.

This unrelenting heat could break even more records in the days as highs stay above 115 degrees through mid-week and low only drop into the 90s overnight.

We remain in ABC15 Weather Action Mode as a reminder to take action to keep yourself and your family safe in this extreme heat.

Heat is the number one weather-related killer. So, limit your time outside during the hottest part of the day and stay hydrated. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly as they can be the most affected by this heat. Bring your pets indoors, too.

Excessive Heat Warnings for the Phoenix metro area and lower elevations all across Arizona have now been extended through at least Thursday.

In addition to the dangerous heat, air quality is worsening this week. The Phoenix area is under an Ozone High Pollution Advisory again today and Ozone High Pollution Watches Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Ozone pollution could reach unhealthy levels this week for people in sensitive groups, including kids, older adults and those with respiratory conditions. So along with limiting your time outdoors because of the heat, if you have a respiratory condition like asthma or COPD you may want to limit your time outside because of the poor air quality too, otherwise you may have difficulty breathing.

Monsoon moisture is slowly increasing as well, bringing storm chances back to much of the state.

While isolated storms are possible in the Valley each day this week, we'll likely see more gusty winds and blowing dust than measurable rain.

Valley storm chances look a little more promising by the weekend, which could help temperatures drop closer to or even below the 110-degree mark on Sunday and Monday.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.71" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"

_____________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

