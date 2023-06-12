MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Enjoy the cool-down, big warm-up coming our way!

PHOENIX — Our trend of cooler-than-normal June temperatures continues into the start of the week.

As an area of low pressure passes just to our northwest, we're getting a dose of cool air and temperatures across the state will be 10-15 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Today will be the coolest day of the week with Valley highs only reaching the low 90s.

Winds will ease up across the state today, too.

We could see another round of spotty showers and thunderstorms across northern and northwest Arizona today and on Tuesday, but the rest of the state including the Valley is staying dry.

Temperatures will rebound the rest of the week as high pressure builds to our south.

Valley highs will warm into the upper 90s on Tuesday before reaching the 100s again on Wednesday.

Highs will top 105 by Friday and this weekend.

We also continue to track a Flood Warning that remains in effect for parts of the Gila River in southwestern Arizona as the flow increases due to water releases from the Painted Rock Dam. This warning remains in effect through June 13th. Do not attempt to cross any flooded roadways.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.04" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

