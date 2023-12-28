MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: End of the year warm-up, more active weather pattern next week

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in and temperatures are slowly warming as we get ready to wrap up the year.

Valley highs will reach the upper 60s again today before climbing into the low 70s on Friday and Saturday.

Overnight lows will be chilly, dropping into the 30s to 40s each day this week.

High clouds will move through at times but we're staying dry through the end of the week.

A quick-moving disturbance will move across our state this weekend, dropping Valley highs back into the mid to 60s for the last day of the year.

This disturbance will also bring a slight chance of rain showers to the Valley early Sunday morning. The impacts will be minimal though, and it looks like it will be dry for those New Year's Eve celebrations Sunday night.

We could see some light snow showers along the Mogollon Rim on Sunday and New Year's Day, but the amounts also look minor at this point.

We will see a more active weather pattern that brings several storm systems through our state for the first week of 2024.

Another area of low pressure will track across southern Arizona on Monday and Tuesday, bringing more clouds and a slight chance of showers to the Valley.

We'll see an even better chance for rain and snow across the state as another storm comes our way on Thursday. Stay tuned for updates on this one as we get closer.

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-2.90" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.45"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

_________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

__________________________________________

