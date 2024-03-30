MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Easter weekend storm brings more winds, rain and snow to Arizona

PHOENIX — An Easter weekend storm is headed to Arizona!

First, get ready for a gusty and dusty Saturday across the Grand Canyon State!

Wind Advisories are in effect for all of Arizona Saturday. Gusts statewide will range between 45-55 mph!

Gusts could top 45 mph here in the Valley. That could lead to areas of blowing dust and hazy conditions, so if you have any respiratory issues you may want to limit your time outside in the afternoon.

Rain and snow will start to fall in parts of our state as early as Saturday night and continue throughout Easter Sunday.

Parts of the high country and the Mogollon Rim will be under Winter Storm Watches late Saturday evening through Monday morning. Heavy snow and gusty winds may reduce visibility and impact travel.

With impacts expected to road travel across Arizona and outdoor activities for Easter and Monday, both days will be ABC15 Weather Action Days. Take action now to get ready for this storm and have backup plans in place in case outdoor events get rained out.

Rain and snow showers will continue into Monday morning and we'll see an increased chance for thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening.

Early estimates now show the potential of a half an inch to an inch of rain in the Valley.

Up north, the snow level will fall to around 5,500 feet with as much as eight to twelve inches of snow possible for some spots along the Mogollon Rim, including in Flagstaff.

Temperatures will plummet as this storm arrives. Valley highs will fall into the mid 60s on Easter, putting us 15 to 20 degrees below normal for this time of year!

This storm will clear out of Arizona by Tuesday with Valley temperatures back in the low 80s by Wednesday.

_______________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.89" (+0.35" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.00"

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

