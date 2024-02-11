MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Drying out with a warmup starting Sunday

PHOENIX — It has been a wet week across Arizona as a series of winter storms moved through.

The cold air that was ushered in by the latest storm system will drop overnight temperatures into the low 30s valley-wide.

We could also see patchy fog Sunday morning which could lead to low visibility on our roadways.

If you're headed to any Phoenix Open events, be prepared for morning frost which may cause delays on Sunday.

We'll finally dry out across Arizona on Sunday and into next week, temperatures will gradually rebound as skies clear.

Valley highs will reach the low 70s by Tuesday and stay there through next weekend.

________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.88" (+0.92" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.00"

____________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

