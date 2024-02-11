MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Drying out with a warmup starting Sunday

PHOENIX — It has been a wet week across Arizona as a series of winter storms moved through.
The cold air that was ushered in by the latest storm system will drop overnight temperatures into the low 30s valley-wide.
We could also see patchy fog Sunday morning which could lead to low visibility on our roadways.
If you're headed to any Phoenix Open events, be prepared for morning frost which may cause delays on Sunday.
We'll finally dry out across Arizona on Sunday and into next week, temperatures will gradually rebound as skies clear.
Valley highs will reach the low 70s by Tuesday and stay there through next weekend.
________________________________________
2024 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.88" (+0.92" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.00"
____________________________________
2023 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"
__________________________________________
__________________________________________
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________
______________________________________