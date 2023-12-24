MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Foggy and cloudy Christmas Eve morning

PHOENIX — We are drying out across the state in time for Christmas!

Some morning fog and clouds will linger in the Valley and other parts of the state Sunday, but should clear out after lunchtime.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. for South Mountain/Ahwatukee, the Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, and Northwest Pinal County.

Visibility will be down to a quarter of a mile, making driving conditions hazardous in these areas.

High temperatures will continue to remain cool in Phoenix in the mid-60s, but that's right around normal for this time of year through Christmas day.

Overnight lows will drop to the mid-40s.

Then a gradual warming trend through the end of next week, with highs looking to hit the 70s by Friday.

A High Pollution Advisory will be in effect Sunday and Monday for Maricopa County, including the Phoenix metro.

Smoke and dust can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions, especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma and other breathing conditions. A decrease in physical activity is recommended.

Consolidate your travel, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, refrain from outdoor burning, and avoid using gas-powered lawn equipment.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.18" (-2.81" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.32"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

