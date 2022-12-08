MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Drying out for now, but our next storm is already in sight

PHOENIX — Skies have cleared behind our latest storm system.

We'll see more clouds move in tonight, but it's staying dry as we head into the weekend.

Highs will top out in the low to mid 60s across the Valley with overnight lows in the low 40s to end the week.

Saturday brings more sunshine and dry conditions, but changes start kicking in on Sunday as we track our next storm.

A stronger storm system looks to bring more winds, rain and snow chances back to our state late Sunday into Monday.

It's possible that we'll see a wet Monday morning commute in the Valley, and a slick, snowy drive in the high country.

While it's still too soon to tell exactly how much rain and snow is coming, Valley rainfall totals could be top a quarter of an inch, with several inches of snowfall in the high country.

It's also looking much colder next week as this storm moves in.

Valley highs will fall into the 50s starting Monday with overnight lows in the 30s.

So, prepare for a chilly week all across Arizona.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.94" (-1.70" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 6.24"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

