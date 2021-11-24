MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Drying out, but staying cool today

PHOENIX — Rain continue to fall across parts of our state as a storm system moves through.

It's not a lot, but some Valley locations got a few sprinkles on Tuesday and this morning. Only a trace was measured at Phoenix Sky Harbor.

Up north, snow showers will continue in some spots above 7,000 feet in elevation. Accumulations will be light, but the San Francisco Peaks, White Mountains, and Chuska Mountains could see one to three inches of snow by mid-day today.

We'll dry out again just in time for Thanksgiving, but cooler air and breezy conditions will stick around.

As winds shift out of the north behind this storm system, it's going to get very windy along the Colorado River Valley in Mohave County.

A Wind Advisory is in effect Wednesday for Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City. Watch out for wind gusts near 45 mph there. Winds will back off a bit on Thursday, but it will stay very breezy there through Thanksgiving.

Here in the Valley, gusts could hit 25 mph Thursday afternoon as highs top out in the mid-70s .

Temperatures will be a bit warmer by Friday with Valley highs in the upper 70s.

As high pressure returns, look for mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to near 80 through the weekend and early next week, too.

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-0.74" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

