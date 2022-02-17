MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Drying out but staying cool across Arizona

PHOENIX — The last of the rain and snow showers will clear out early this morning as a storm exits our state to the east.

Winds will pick back up across Arizona today, with the strongest winds expected along the upper Colorado River Valley. Wind gusts could peak at 40 mph near the lake today.

Meanwhile here in the Valley, breezes could gust as high as 20 mph today before winds ease up for the rest of the week and this weekend.

Temperatures behind our latest storm will gradually climb over the next few days, with Valley highs in the upper 60s today then low 70s on Friday.

Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s through the weekend and we'll stay dry.

However, we're already watching our next storm system that could bring another round of strong winds, more rain and snow, and another drop in temperatures next week.

Stay tuned for updates on the details as we get closer.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.12" (-1.19" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.17"

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

