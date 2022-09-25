MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Staying hot ahead of storm chances

PHOENIX — Staying sunny, dry and sizzling across the Valley today but, double digits are back in the forecast next week.

We'll top out at 103 today in Phoenix, closer to 105 degrees for Monday.

Thunderstorm chances increase again Monday evening and stick around for the rest of the week.

The Valley has a slight chance for scattered showers but, storm chances look better across the high country.

The monsoon season officially ends on Friday, September 30th.

High pressure will shift by mid-week allowing our temps to drop back into the upper 90s and closer to normal by week's end.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.78" (-2.47" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.26"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

