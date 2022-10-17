MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Drying out and warming up as storm system clears out

PHOENIX — After a weekend of record setting rainfall and cooler temperatures, the storm system that brought all of these weather changes is clearing out to the east.

Behind it we'll see just a slight chance of showers in eastern Arizona through this afternoon. Otherwise, we'll dry out across the rest of the state including here in the Valley.

Temperatures will begin trending back up, with Valley highs climbing back into the mid 80s today.

High pressure builds in by midweek sending highs back into the upper 80s and low 90s by mid to late week.

Lows will still be pleasantly cool, with Valley temperatures cooling into the mid to upper 60s each morning.

The warm-up will be short lived as we track another storm system that will brush by our state this weekend.

As that area of low pressure passes by to the north, we'll see a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday.

Then we'll see another storm system move in from the southwest that will keep rain chances around into early next week.

Temperatures will fall back below normal, with highs in the low to mid 80s in the Valley by the weekend.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.41" (-1.97" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.26"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

