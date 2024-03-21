MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Drying out and warming up ahead of our next storm this weekend

PHOENIX — After daily showers and thunderstorms around our state this week, we're drying things out and warming up as high pressure builds in.

A weak disturbance brushes by to the north of our state today, and we could see a stray shower in areas from about I-40 to the Utah border, but the rest of the state stays sunny and dry.

Valley highs will climb into the low to mid 80s today, Friday and Saturday, putting us several degrees above normal for this time of year.

Another storm system will bring cooler air our way on Sunday and Monday, with more wind, rain and snow chances too.

Right now, our best chances for rain and snow will be on Sunday.

Valley locations could see up to a tenth of an inch of rain.

Up north, the snow level will drop to around 5,000 feet with the potential of one to four inches of snow for areas along the Mogollon Rim.

Winds will get stronger through the weekend, too. Gusts could go as high as 30 mph here in the Valley, with gusts as high as 45 mph across northern Arizona.

Stay tuned for more updates on this storm as we get closer.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.52 (+0.16" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.75"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

