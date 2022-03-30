MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Drying out and warming up!

PHOENIX — After an active day with Valley rain and mountain snow, skies have cleared out and temperatures will start to rebound on Wednesday.
Here in the Valley, we'll climb into the upper 70s on Wednesday, low 80s Thursday and mid 80s on Friday.
Occasional afternoon breezes are in the forecast, too. Peak wind gusts this afternoon may reach 20-25 mph at times.
Highs will stay in the mid 80s next weekend, too.
Then, things begin to heat up again with highs back in the 90s next week!
2021 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
