MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Drying out and heating up in the Valley

PHOENIX — It was a stormy Friday evening for parts of the Valley.

We saw gusty winds, lightning, heavy downpours and flooding.

We'll start to dry things out on Saturday, but there will still be a slight chance of isolated storms in the higher terrain.

As high pressure builds in over the weekend, temperatures will get hotter.

Expect highs in the low 100s Saturday and Sunday across the Valley with more triple digits next week, too.

Thunderstorm chances will return toward the middle of next week as another storm system approaches.

So, we may get more rain across Arizona before the monsoon season officially ends on Friday, September 30th.

Stay tuned for details as we get closer.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.78" (-2.47" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.26"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

