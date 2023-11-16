MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Dry streak broken in Phoenix, with more rain possible

PHOENIX — After a warm start to the week, we finally broke our dry streak in Phoenix!

Widespread, light rain moved across the Valley and after more than two months without measurable rain, Phoenix Sky Harbor picked up 0.04 inches of rain overnight.

The clouds will stick around today and we could see another round of light rain move into to southern Arizona by this evening. There's just a slight chance of a stray shower in the Valley the rest of today.

These showers are moving in ahead of a storm that's currently spinning off the coast of California. That storm will move through our state Friday into Saturday, bringing another round of showers.

Parts of central and southern Arizona, including the Valley could see another tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain with higher amounts near the mountains.

Parts of northern Arizona and the high country could see around a quarter to half an inch of rain over the next several days.

Temperatures are cooling down, too.

Valley high temperatures are falling into the upper 70s to low 80s today through the weekend.

Overnight lows are still running around 10 degrees above normal and that will continue through the end of the week.

Phoenix is only expected to drop into the mid to upper 60s each morning through Friday, putting more record-warm lows in jeopardy.

These record overnight lows have a lot to do with the cloud coverage overhead which traps the warmth of the day near the ground at night.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.03" (-3.14" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.17"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

