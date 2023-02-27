MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Dry start to the week, but another major storm is on the way!

PHOENIX — After another winter storm this past weekend, the start of the week brings calmer, dry weather across Arizona.

Temperatures will remain unseasonably cool though, with Valley highs reaching the low to mid 60s today and Tuesday. That will put us nearly 10 degrees below the average for this time of year.

Then eyes are on our next, major storm set to move in by midweek.

Wednesday is now an ABC15 Weather Action Day because you may need to adjust your travel and outdoor plans as this storm moves in.

We'll see another round of Valley rain, a lot more high country snow, and gusty winds across the state.

Snow showers begin in northern Arizona on Tuesday, out ahead of the main storm system. Snow levels will be at around 4,500 feet on Tuesday, and we could pick up a few inches of snow in the high country.

Then snowfall increases significantly Tuesday night and throughout the day on Wednesday. Snow levels will fall to near 3,000 feet by Wednesday evening, with significant snow expected in areas above 5,000 feet.

We could pick up more than 10 to 15 inches of snow in spots like Flagstaff, Williams and Show Low on Wednesday.

There's also a risk of blowing snow that could significantly reduce visibility, with wind gusts reaching 45 to 55 mph across Arizona by Wednesday afternoon.

Winter Storm Watches are already in place ahead of this storm for parts of northwest Arizona, including spots like Kingman, from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon. It's likely we'll see more Winter Weather Alerts issues for other parts of northern Arizona.

Run your errands today and consider cancelling your high country travel plans on Wednesday as road conditions will be hazardous.

We could be in for a soggy afternoon and evening commute in the Valley on Wednesday, too.

Scattered showers will move into the Valley in the early afternoon and continue through Wednesday night. Rainfall will end up at about a tenth to a quarter of an inch in the Valley, and we could get a few thunderstorms in the mix, too.

Temperatures will only drop slightly with this storm, into the low 60s in the Valley by midweek.

Then we'll dry out quickly and warm back up in time for the weekend.

Valley high temperatures will end up near average, in the low 70s by Saturday and Sunday.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.41" (-0.25" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.89"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

