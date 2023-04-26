MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Dry conditions continue ahead of a big weekend warm-up!

PHOENIX — The storm system that brought gusty winds to our state over the last few days, is clearing out to the east.

Winds ease up across Arizona as high temperatures fall back into the upper 80s to low 90s in the Valley, putting us a little closer to normal for this time of year.

The break from the strong winds will be short-lived, though. Breezes pick up again on Thursday and Friday as we track another storm system that's set to pass to our northeast.

Wind gusts could reach 25 to 30 mph in the Valley each afternoon.

High pressure will then build back in as we head into the weekend, bringing another big warm-up to Arizona.

In fact, we're now tracking our first triple digits of the year in the Valley on Sunday. On average, we tend to see our first triple-digit day around May 2nd.

We're also headed into record territory on Sunday. The current record is 102 degrees in Phoenix set back in 1943. Right now, the forecast calls for Phoenix to be within a couple of degrees of that record.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (+0.10" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.33"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

