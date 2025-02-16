MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Dry and warm this Presidents' Day weekend

PHOENIX — Skies remain dry for our Presidents Day weekend with warming temperatures across the state.

As high pressure builds in through the weekend, our forecasts across Arizona will remain rain-free with temperatures once again going back above average. A mix of clouds is expected for Sunday and part of Monday.

Valley temperatures will be near 80 degrees by Monday for Presidents' Day and stay in the upper 70s to low 80s for the rest of next week.

On Tuesday, a storm system will pass to our northeast, bringing a low-end rain and snow chance, mainly for northeastern Arizona. With that system, winds will be quite breezy along the Rim on Monday and continue into the White Mountains on Tuesday.

_________________________________________

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.03" (-1.25" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-1.85" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

