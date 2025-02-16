Watch Now
Weather

Actions

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Dry and warm this Presidents' Day weekend

Temperatures continue to warm across Arizona and we will be flirting with 80° much of the week in the Valley. Flagstaff may have some slight rain chances as a couple winter storms pass by.
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Skies remain dry for our Presidents Day weekend with warming temperatures across the state.

As high pressure builds in through the weekend, our forecasts across Arizona will remain rain-free with temperatures once again going back above average. A mix of clouds is expected for Sunday and part of Monday.

Valley temperatures will be near 80 degrees by Monday for Presidents' Day and stay in the upper 70s to low 80s for the rest of next week.

On Tuesday, a storm system will pass to our northeast, bringing a low-end rain and snow chance, mainly for northeastern Arizona. With that system, winds will be quite breezy along the Rim on Monday and continue into the White Mountains on Tuesday.

More Impact Earth stories:

Impact Earth

WATCH: Community concerned about future of San Pedro Watershed environment

Justin Hobbs
Heating/cooling system installation; visit with Hannah Keeley

Impact Earth

Arizona homeowners brace for possible price hike with new HVAC system mandate

Ashlee DeMartino
US Endangered Monarch Butterflies

National News

Dramatic drop in monarch butterfly count nears record 30-year low

Associated Press

_________________________________________

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.03" (-1.25" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-1.85" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen