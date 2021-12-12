MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Dry and sunny for now

PHOENIX — Quiet weekend, with cold mornings, sunny afternoon and dry conditions. Temperatures for Sunday will bounce back into the 70s.

But changes are on the way as we track our next storm system.

Next week, all eyes are on the Pacific again as another storm system churns off the coast of California.

This one could bring rain and snow back to Arizona late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Winds will be strong with Valley gusts of 25 mph and northern Arizona with wind gust of 45 mph.

This system will also bring in very cold air and drop temperatures in the Valley back into the low 60s for the rest of the week.

Stay tuned for more details as the storm gets closer!

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.93" (-0.80" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

__________________________________________

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

