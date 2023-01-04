MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Drier today, but another storm on the way

PHOENIX — It's been a wet and snowy start to the new year across Arizona!

Our latest storm is now clearing out and we're drying out today.

Clouds will continue to pass through, but we are not expecting any rain or snow across Arizona.

Temperatures will warm up a bit, too.

Expect highs back in the mid 60s across the Valley, putting us near average for this time of year.

The next storm moving in will impact northwestern Arizona by mid-day Thursday, the Flagstaff area by Thursday afternoon and the Valley by Thursday night.

Flagstaff could see another one to two inches of snow, but we're expecting less than a tenth of an inch of rain in the Valley (if we get any at all.)

The storm will quickly clear out Friday morning and the forecast is looking dry through the weekend as daytime temperatures stay in the mid 60s.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.54" (+0.45" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.66"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

