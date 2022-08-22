MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Don't put away that umbrella just yet! Slight storm chances linger Monday

PHOENIX — Monsoon storm chances are still in play to start the workweek but it's not expected to be as busy in the Valley as this past weekend.

Just a 20% chance of showers for the Valley today. Rain chances look more likely by Wednesday and it'll still feel muggy this week as a result.

As high pressure moves in, temperatures will heat back up into the low 100s Tuesday and stay there through next weekend.

Air quality will also be a concern this week. An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect for Monday and Ozone High Pollution Watches are in effect from Tuesday through Wednesday.

If you suffer from respiratory issues, such as asthma or COPD, you may want to limit your time outdoors during the hottest time of the day.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.49" (MM from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.52"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

