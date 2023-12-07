MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Done with the record warmth as temperatures begin to cool across Arizona

PHOENIX — Wednesday tied for the fifth warmest December day on record as Phoenix soared to a high of 84 degrees. That high also set a new record high for December 6th.

After back-to-back days of record warmth, temperatures are falling the rest of the week.

High pressure pushes east as we also track a storm system that will approach from the north.

That storm system will pass through the Four Corners helping to cool things off as we head into the weekend.

Valley highs will drop into the low to mid 70s today and Friday.

Breezes will pick up and temperatures will drop into the upper 60s by Saturday.

We aren't expecting any rain in the Valley, but we could see spotty rain and snow showers in areas near the Four Corners on Friday as that next storm passes by.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.45" (-3.17" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.63"

__________________________________________

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

