MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: December warmth continues

PHOENIX — More records are in jeopardy as high pressure dominates.

Valley highs will range from the mid to low 80s Thursday afternoon.

Thursday's record high is 84 degrees set in 2017. Right now, the forecast calls for a high of 82, so it will be close but may just miss it.

Friday's record is 81 degrees set back in 1940. The Friday forecast is calling for a high of 79 so we’ll be watching that closely as well.

We'll drop into the upper 70s/low 80s over the weekend and into early next week.

Mornings will stay cool at least, with overnight lows in the 50s.

Next week, we're tracking a storm system moving into the Pacific Northwest that could swing down toward Arizona by Tuesday.

Temperatures will drop and we could see a few showers across northern Arizona on Tuesday. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-0.92" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

