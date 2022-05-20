MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Dangerous wildfire conditions across Arizona

PHOENIX — Winds are picking up across Arizona as a storm system passes to our north.

As conditions stay dry, these higher winds are increasing the risk of wildfires.

Fire Weather Warnings (Red Flag Warnings) are in effect for most of the state today, including the foothills just east of the Valley.

Expect peak gusts near 30 to 40 mph across the Valley by this afternoon.

Wind gusts in northern Arizona could hit 55 mph on today!

These higher winds will help usher in some slightly cooler air, though.

We'll finally catch a break from the triple digits in the Valley, with highs falling into the mid to upper 90s today and this weekend.

Enjoy the "cooler" weekend because high pressure builds back in next week, and that looks to send temperatures soaring! We could top 105 by next Thursday.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.32" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

