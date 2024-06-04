MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Dangerous heat is on the way prompting heat warnings for much of Arizona

PHOENIX — The heat is on!

With high pressure building in, Phoenix is facing its first 110-degree days of the year this week.

On average, our first 110-degree day happens around June 11th. The earliest on record was May 8, 1989.

This year, it is likely to be Wednesday, June 5th with a forecast high in Phoenix of 110 degrees.

Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for the Valley and much of Arizona's lower elevations Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. So, those will be ABC15 Weather Action Days as a reminder to take action to keep yourself and others safe in this dangerous heat.

The risk of heat-related illnesses (like heat exhaustion and heat stroke) will ramp up even more as temperatures approach 113 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

We could set a new record high on Thursday as the current record stands at 111 degrees, set in 2016.

Overnight low temperatures are going to be warmer and could set records, too.

Lows will only cool into the mid 80s in Phoenix from Thursday to Sunday, potentially setting new record warm lows for those days.

The dangerous combination of warm mornings and sizzling hot afternoons will only heighten the risk for heat illness so now is the time to prepare. Stay hydrated, limit time outdoors in the heat of the day, take breaks indoors, and never leave kids or pets in your vehicle.

We are also continuing to deal with high ozone pollution in the Valley. This is the prime season for it during these long, sunny days with generally light winds.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect today and an Ozone High Pollution Watch has been issued for Wednesday. That could be upgraded to an advisory as we get closer.

If you have asthma, COPD, or any other respiratory issue, limit your time outside in the afternoon hours on high pollution days or you may have difficulty breathing. Exposure to ozone can increase the number and severity of asthma attacks, cause or aggravate bronchitis or other lung disease, and reduce the body's ability to fight infection.

Kids, older adults and anyone trying to exercise outside may experience health impacts from this ozone pollution, too. Symptoms may include itchy eyes, nose and throat, wheezing, coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, and upper respiratory issues.

We can all help prevent the pollution problem from getting worse. If you have a gas vehicle, try to drive as little as possible this week. Carpooling, working from home, or re-fueling your vehicle in the evening helps, too.

As high pressure centers up to our east later this week, we will be tracking some moisture moving into Arizona. That will lead to a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the high country starting Thursday and continuing through the weekend.

Not much rain is expected with any storms that develop, so we will really have to watch out for lightning sparked wildfires.

This will be a bit of a monsoon season preview for parts of our state. The monsoon officially begins on June 15th.

The outlook this year has odds favoring another drier and hotter than normal season.

_________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.80" (+0.88" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.81"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

