PHOENIX — Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for the Valley, and much of southern and western Arizona through this evening. This heat alert is also in effect for some of the lower elevations of northern Arizona.

Temperatures will approach the 110-degree mark in Marble Canyon, Glen Canyon and the lower elevations of the Grand Canyon.

Places like Chino Valley, Mayer, Cottonwood and Camp Verde are expected to soar well into the triple digits, too.

Valley temperatures will top out between 110 and 115 degrees and places like Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City will climb well above 115 degrees.

So, we are in ABC15 Weather Action mode until these heat alerts expire at 8 p.m. today.

Take action to stay safe in these dangerously hot temperatures. Stay hydrated and stay inside as much as possible during the day.

Remember to bring your pets inside and never leave kids or pets in your car for any length of time.

So far this year, Phoenix has hit 110-degrees or higher 19 times. The new 30-year average is 21 days per year at 110 or more. That's up from our previous 30-year average of 19 days a year as our climate gets warmer.

We've also had 10 days with overnight lows in the 90s. That's already more than last year's 9 days and above the yearly average of 8 days. We'll be adding to this tally over the next couple of nights.

We're also monitoring air quality as ozone pollution in the Valley reaches unhealthy levels. An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect through today.

If you have any respiratory conditions, like asthma or COPD, limit your time outside or you could have difficulty breathing.

Monsoon storm chances will mainly be confined to the Mogollon Rim, White Mountains and southeastern Arizona again today.

Gusty winds, lightning and heavy downpours continue to be the main threats, but there's also a risk for flash flooding near our wildfire burn scars.

Here in the Valley, there's just a slight chance for showers or storms today.

High pressure will shift back toward the Four Corners over the weekend allowing a lot more monsoon moisture to flow in. That will really increase our storm chances by Sunday and early next week.

As storm chances increase, temperatures will drop. Expect Valley highs to drop into the upper 90s to low 100s starting Sunday.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.91" (-2.57" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.21"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

