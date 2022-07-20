PHOENIX — We're tracking another week of extreme heat in the Valley as temperatures continue to soar above 110 degrees.

So far this year, Phoenix has hit 110-degrees or higher 17 times. The new 30-year average is 21 days per year at 110 or more. That's up from our previous 30-year average of 19 days a year as our climate gets warmer.

We have 3 more days in the forecast this week above 110 in Phoenix before temperatures drop this weekend.

We aren't getting much relief from the heat overnight, either. Valley lows are only cooling into the upper 80s to low 90s through the end of the week.

Just north and west of the Phoenix area across Yavapai, Mohave, La Paz and Coconino counties, Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect through the end of the week as temperatures get dangerously hot in other parts of our state, too.

Temperatures will approach the 110 mark in Marble Canyon, Glen Canyon and the lower elevations of the Grand Canyon. Places like Chino Valley, Mayer, Cottonwood and Camp Verde are expected to soar well into the triple digits on those days. Highs could approach the 120 mark in spots like Lake Havasu and Bullhead City!

So, make sure to stay hydrated and limit your time outside during the heat of the day.

We're also monitoring air quality as ozone pollution in the Valley reaches unhealthy levels this week. An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect through today with Ozone High Pollution Watches now for Thursday and Friday.

If you have any respiratory conditions, like asthma or COPD, limit your time outside or you could have difficulty breathing.

The monsoon storm threat will continue across our state with the best chances across northern Arizona, the White Mountains and in southeastern Arizona.

Gusty winds, lightning and heavy downpours continue to be the main threats, but there's also a risk for flash flooding near our wildfire burn scars.

Here in the Valley, there's just a slight chance of isolated storms each day through Friday.

Over the weekend, high pressure will shift back toward the Four Corners allowing more monsoon moisture to flow in. That will increase storm chances on Saturday, Sunday and early next week.

As storm chances increase, temperatures will drop. Expect Valley highs near 108 degrees on Saturday, 105 on Sunday and 102 on Monday.

_______________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.91" (-2.49" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.21"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

