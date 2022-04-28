MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Dangerous fire conditions as winds pick up across Arizona

PHOENIX — Winds are picking up and fire danger is increasing across our state.

Winds will get breezier in the Valley today with peak gusts near 30 mph.

Up north, expect windy conditions with peak gusts increasing to 45 mph in many spots along the I-40 corridor.

A Fire Weather Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today across much of northern Arizona and along the Mogollon Rim.

As winds lighten up on Friday, ozone pollution will build up in the Valley.

An Ozone High Pollution Watch has been issued for the Phoenix area Friday and Saturday. If you have a respiratory condition, like asthma or COPD, limit your time outside or you could have trouble breathing.

Air quality in the Valley should improve by Sunday as winds pick up again, but that will lead to more increased wildfire danger across northern Arizona.

Temperatures will fluctuate a bit as winds pick up, but we'll keep highs in the 90s and lows in the 60s across the Phoenix metro area over the next week.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.23" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

