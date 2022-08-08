MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Daily threat of monsoon storms across Arizona

PHOENIX — Our heat will ease up a bit this week as our daily threat of monsoon storms continues.

As high pressure shifts back to the east, Valley highs will reach the low 100s each day this week putting us a few degrees below the average for this time of year.

Morning temperatures will cool into the low to mid-80s each day.

It will stay muggy all week too as monsoon moisture continues to flow into our state.

Monsoon storms will develop across northern and eastern Arizona each day before making a run for the Valley.

Heavy downpours, lightning, and hail are possible with storms that develop. Flooding is also possible, especially near wildfire burn scars.

The threat of monsoon storms will continue through the upcoming weekend.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.66" (-2.41" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.39"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

