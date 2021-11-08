MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooling down this week!

PHOENIX — After a sizzling weekend with highs in the 90s, expect a gradual cool-down beginning on Tuesday.

A weak storm system will pass to our north later today, meaning more clouds and cooler temperatures heading our way!

We could see a few spotty showers across northern Arizona on Tuesday as it passes by, too. Our Valley forecast will stay dry, though.

Breezy to windy conditions will impact portions of the high country and the Mogollon Rim as the storm passes by. Valley winds should remain light.

Highs will stay in the low 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday before slowly warming up on Veterans Day.

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-0.45" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

