MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooling down for a bit!

PHOENIX — Temperatures are dropping this week in the Valley!

A weak storm system is passing to our north today, bringing cooler air to Arizona.

We could see a few spotty showers across northern Arizona, but our Valley forecast will stay dry.

Winds will pick up, too. Across northern Arizona, peak wind gusts could top 30 mph this afternoon.

Valley winds will stay light, but clouds will move through the morning and temperatures will drop around 5 degrees.

Phoenix will top out near 82 degrees today and Wednesday, which is near normal for this time of year.

As high pressure returns, we will get warmer by the end of the week.

Highs across the Valley will top out in the mid-80s on Thursday for Veterans Day and we'll stay there heading into the weekend, too.

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-0.47" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

