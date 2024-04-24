MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooling down across Arizona as back-to-back storms head our way

PHOENIX — Our first 100s of the year are behind us.

Temperatures will keep dropping for the rest of the week as back-to-back storm systems move through Arizona.

Temperatures across the Phoenix metro area will fall into the low to mid-90s today, before dropping into the low to mid-80s for the rest of the week.

Winds will pick up across our state and it will be breezy every afternoon in the Valley through Saturday.

The first storm system moves in on Thursday, bringing a few showers and thunderstorms to the high country. Here in the Valley, there is a slight chance we could see an isolated shower or two Thursday morning, but most areas stay dry.

The second storm system dives in from the north on Friday, picking up winds even more and increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms across Arizona.

Here in the Valley, we could even see a few isolated showers by Friday evening, with showers possible overnight into early Saturday morning.

Chances for more showers and thunderstorms will be in the play Saturday afternoon across the higher terrain.

Although we aren't expecting much in the Valley, there is a slight chance one or two storms could move off of the mountains and into the far north or east Valley in the late afternoon or early evening.

This second storm system will clear out by Sunday and high pressure will return.

So, expect another big warm-up next week. Valley temperatures could approach the triple digits again by Tuesday.

_______________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.79" (+1.02" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.79"

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

