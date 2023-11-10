MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Coolest day of the week before a weekend warm-up

PHOENIX — Our big cool-down has arrived!
Highs are falling into the upper 70s to wrap up the week with overnight lows in the 40s in many Valley locations.
Temperatures will climb back into the low 80s on Saturday for Veterans Day and mid 80s on Sunday as our forecast stay sunny and dry through the weekend.
Breezes will pick up again on Sunday with gusts near 25 mph across the Valley.
The 80s will continue into next week, but we're tracking another storm system that will drop temperatures into the 70s again by Thursday.
That storm system could bring rain our way, too! Chances will begin on Wednesday and ramp up into Thursday. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.
_____________________________________________________________________________
2023 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.03" (-3.04" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.17"
__________________________________________
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________
Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.
Email share@abc15.com.
______________________________________