MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Coolest day of the week as winds pick up across Arizona again

PHOENIX — Cooler air is moving in across Arizona, making today the coolest day of the week!

Valley temperatures will only reach the low 80s this afternoon, nearly ten degrees lower than temperatures at the start of the week.

A storm system passing to our north is bringing gusty winds and this cooler air back to our state.

Wind gusts could reach 30 to 35 mph in the Phoenix metro area today.

Winds will be even stronger up north with gusts near 40 to 50 mph along the Mogollon Rim and across northeastern AZ today and tomorrow.

Wind Advisories are in effect along the Mogollon Rim and across northeastern Arizona until 8 p.m. today.

With humidity levels generally below fifteen percent, fire danger will also increase as these winds pick up.

Fire Weather Warnings (also known as Red Flag Warnings) are in effect across southeastern Arizona from noon to 7 p.m. today. Use caution and avoid activities that could create sparks and lead to wildfires.

High pressure will build in again this weekend, sending Valley highs back into the low to mid 90s Saturday and Sunday.

Although our Valley forecast will stay dry, Flood Warnings remain in effect for the Salt and Gila rivers through next Friday (April 21st) due to recent water releases from our reservoirs. Do not attempt to cross any flowing water in any of these areas.

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (+0.12" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.33"

__________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

_________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

