MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Coolest day of the week, as winds pick up across again

PHOENIX — Temperatures have been trending down every day after peaking in the 100s this past weekend, and today will be the coolest day of the week!

Valley highs will only reach the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon, with Phoenix topping out at just 80 degrees today. That puts us at about 10 degrees below the average for this time of year.

Winds are picking back up across the state, with breezy conditions in the Valley and windy conditions expected up north.

Peak wind gusts will top out at 25 to 30 mph here in the Valley today, tomorrow and on Saturday.

Up north, gusts could be as high as 45 to 50 mph by this afternoon. Wind Advisories are in effect today for areas along the I-40, along the Mogollon Rim and in the White Mountains, including spots like Flagstaff, Prescott, Winslow, Heber and Show Low.

Isolated showers are still possible in northwest Arizona today, but the rest of the state will stay dry through the weekend.

Temperatures will gradually trend up after today but we'll stay in the 80s here in the Valley on Saturday and Sunday. Highs climb back into the low to mid 90s early next week.

We are also still tracking an ongoing Flood Warning for parts of the Gila River in southwestern Arizona as the flow increases due to water releases from the Painted Rock Dam. This warning is now in effect through 5 p.m. on Sunday. Do not attempt to cross any flooded roadways.

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (+0.08" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.33"

______________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

_________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

_________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

