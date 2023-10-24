MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Fall cool-down across Arizona this week

PHOENIX — Our big fall cool-down has arrived!

Valley highs will only reach the mid to upper 80s each day this week, putting us right near normal for this time of year.

Overnight lows are getting cooler, too. Valley temperatures will drop into the 50s to 60s each morning.

We're also tracking another storm system over the weekend that will bring another dose of cooler air our way.

Right now, our Valley forecast still looks dry but we will get breezy on Saturday and Sunday as highs fall into the low 80s heading into next week.

Thankfully, we are now done with the triple digits this year. Saturday, October 21st marked our last 100-degree of the year. That's the fourth latest ever recorded.

Phoenix reached 100 degrees or more on 133 days this year. That's the third most on record. The average number is 111 days and the all-time record is 145 days, set back in 2020.

MONSOON 2023 WRAP-UP:

Monsoon 2023 officially ended on September 30th and it's going down as the driest on record with only 0.15 inches of rain at Phoenix Sky Harbor.

The previous record was set back in 1924 when we measured 0.35 inches of rain.

Monsoon 2023 was also the second driest monsoon on record for all of Maricopa County.

It was an incredibly hot monsoon, too.

Phoenix hit 110 degrees or hotter 55 days this year, breaking the old record of 53 days set in 2020.

Phoenix hit 115 degrees or hotter 22 days this year. That too is a new all-time record, topping the previous one of 14 days set in 2020.

When it comes to overnight temperatures, Phoenix had 35 days this year with lows in the 90s. The previous record was 28 days set in 2020.

September 10th this year also marked the latest day in any year with a low in the 90s. Previously the record was September 7, 2019.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.03" (-2.76" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.17"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

