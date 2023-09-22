MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooler weekend in the Valley

PHOENIX — Hello Fall! The Fall Equinox taking place tonight at 11:50 pm and Mother Nature is giving the desert a nice first fall weekend with a break from the triple digits!

As a storm system passes to our north, cooler air is moving in and winds are picking up across northern Arizona.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s to low 70s across the Phoenix metro area overnight.

Daytime highs will top out in mid-90s on Friday, before gradually climbing again over the weekend.

Another storm system will move through over the weekend bringing more clouds to the Valley on Saturday.

We may see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms across the high country, but our Valley forecast will stay dry.

As high-pressure returns next week, we'll be back in the low 100s, but this is the beginning of the end of our record-setting heat season.

Phoenix reached temperatures of 110 degrees or hotter 55 days this year, breaking the old record of 53 days set in 2020.

Phoenix has also reached a high of 115 degrees or hotter 22 days this year. That too is a new all-time record, topping the previous one of 14 days set in 2020.

When it comes to overnight temperatures, Phoenix had 35 days this year with lows in the 90s. The previous record was 28 days set in 2020.

September 10th this year also marked the latest day in any year with a low in the 90s. Previously the record was September 7, 2019.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.03" (-2.18" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.16"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

