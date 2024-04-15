MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooler today ahead of another big warm-up coming to Arizona this week

PHOENIX — After a huge warm-up last week, temperatures trended down through the weekend as a storm system moved toward our state.

That storm moves across northern Arizona today, bringing more winds and a big dose of cool air our way.

Valley highs will only reach the mid to upper 70s today, putting us five to 10 degrees below the average high for this time of year.

Winds will pick up across Arizona again today, with gusts as high as 25 mph here in the Valley and as high as 30 mph across northern and eastern Arizona.

We could also see a few showers along and north of the Mogollon Rim in northern Arizona today, but impacts look minimal and most areas including the Valley stay dry.

As this storm system exits to the east, high pressure will build back in, bringing another big warm-up our way for the rest of the week.

Phoenix will be back into the upper 80s on Tuesday before climbing into the mid to upper 90s starting Wednesday.

Valley temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 90s through the weekend, putting highs at around 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.79" (+1.06" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.79"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

