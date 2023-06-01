MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooler than normal temperatures as we kick off June

PHOENIX — Temperatures are set to end up well below normal again as a storm system continues to bring cooler air our way.

High temperatures across the Phoenix metro area will fall into the low 90s on this first day of June.

We won't see any rain in the Valley, but there is still a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in northern Arizona today and on Friday.

Those slight chances for spotty storms will continue up north through the weekend and early next week too as we track another area of low pressure moving in.

As winds lighten up, air quality in the Valley will get worse heading into the weekend.

An Ozone High Pollution Watch has been issued for Friday, Saturday and Sunday as ozone pollution reaches unhealthy levels, especially for kids, older adults and anyone with any kind of respiratory condition, like asthma or COPD. If you fall into one of these categories, limit your time outside in the afternoon hours or you may have difficulty breathing.

We also continue to track a Flood Warning that remains in effect for parts of the Gila River in southwestern Arizona as the flow increases due to water releases from the Painted Rock Dam. This warning remains in effect through June 6th. Do not attempt to cross any flooded roadways.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.04" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"

______________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

_____________________________________

